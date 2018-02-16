HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad city police have deployed huge forces in Old City in view of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani visiting Mecca Masjid to offer prayers on Friday. The Hyderabad Police Commissioner VV Srinivasa Rao, along with deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South Zone, V Satyanarayana, visited Mecca Masjid. The police officials said that around 2,000 police forces including additional forces were deployed in and around the Mecca Masjid.