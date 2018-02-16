The storage room, in which more than 20 oxygen cylinders are stored, is only 10-feet away from three electricity transformers in the hospital Express

HYDERABAD: Around two-hours after Niloufer Hospital’s administrative officials heaved a sigh of relief as fire accident did not pose any threat to their patients on Thursday morning, a major tragedy was averted in the belly of Modern Government Maternity Hospital, Petlaburj, when a pipe connecting supply port to bulk oxygen cylinder broke and oxygen gushed out creating a wave of panic among the staff there. The reason: sources in the hospital stressed that three electricity transformers are located only 10-feet away from the place where the incident occurred and any minor spark would have resulted in major fire accident. However, staff brought the situation under control. The incident occurred between 9 am and 10 am.

The oxygen cylinders storage room is located at the ground floor of the hospital and a few feet away from Antenatal Ward-1. More than 30 pregnant women who have health issues are admitted in the Antenatal ward of the hospital. At any point of time, these women are seen walking in the corridors. Besides, Labour rooms, more Antenatal and Postnatal rooms are located in ground, first and second floor of the hospital. When checked, more than 20 oxygen cylinders were stored in the room.“The storage room has to be shifted outside the hospital building. This is important since a sub-station is being set up beside the room,” worried sources said.

Sources urged Telangana State Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation to construct a new storage room at a location within the compound wall and shift from the current location.

Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy said the issue will be looked into.