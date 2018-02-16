HYDERABAD: President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani, who is on a three-day visit to India, delivered his first Friday sermon at Hyderabad's historic Mecca Masjid where he also offered prayers.

Addressing the congregation at the 17th Century mosque, Rouhani called for unity among Muslims notwithstanding the sectarian divides among the community. "The situation at Palestine persists because of the lack of unity among Muslims. Like different rivers that meet up at the sea we Muslims of different countries and cultures must stay united," he said.

The president spoke about how efforts are being made to divide the community and spread misinformation about the Muslim community by distorting history. He called for Muslims to stay united and pointed out Hyderabad as a fine example of it.

"The rulers of Hyderabad the Nizams were sunni but all their businessmen, zamindars and traders were Shia, it's important for Muslims to stay united despite the sectarian divides," he added.

Not shying away from commenting on the antics and violence of fringe groups in India, Rouhani said, "Do not divide among yourself, religion and sects. Resolve issues among yourselves amicably."

Speaking about his visit to India, Rouhani said the Chabahar port, which it would let India use to access Afghanistan for providing aid, and India's other economic interests in Iran will help provide India access to the Eurasia market.

He also referred to the rich oil and energy resources in Iran that it is ready to share with India for its development. He is expected to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday for bilateral talks before heading back to Iran.

Earlier in the day, Rouhani also visited Qutb Shahi tombs, a royal necropolis of Qutb Shahi rulers who were Shias, and paid tributes. He then visited the Salarjung museum which is known as the world's largest one-man collection of antiques, in the city. He was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Power R K Singh.

The 69-year-old had reached Hyderabad straight from Iran on Thursday evening. Later, he also met with select Islamic scholars, clergies and intellectuals. Hyderabad is home to a large population of Iranian descendants and Shia muslims.

Though Rouhani has earlier too visited Hyderabad, in the capacity of national security advisor to Iran's President Mohammad Khatami in 2003, it is his first visit to India after being elected Iran's President.