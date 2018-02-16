HYDERABAD: When voters take money to cast their votes they give the netas the right to make money after he gets elected,” said actor Kamal Hassan at the student conference at Kennedy Law school Harvard, Boston, where the only thing that designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee said about the saree seems to have made news. The actor then went on to ask volunteers to sign up to help him help Tamil Nadu. “I have been a politician in the making for 37 years,” he added.

Prominent TV news editor Barkha Dutt spoke about on Evolution of women in mordern india. “We are all victims of patriarchy we all need to dismantle the patriarchy. Never let anyone else’s ‘No’ define your choices or who you are.” Where as this entire bollywood industry gone when this self proclaimed guardians of Rajput culture and history were putting bountys on Deepika Padukone’s head and to chop her nose off. All these stars call them selves feminists and start organisations for the support of women. But when the time came to prove their stand none of them came forward in support of her.

Either they put a tweet or write an open letter. All these filmstars are much more intellectual and have a massive fan following then all these politicians and goons.They should have marched through the streets of Mumbai or protest or a mass Twitter agitation.This would have gotten the state governments and the police under severe pressure to stop the ruckus?,” she asked.

“I don’t care if Padmavati is a fine or a terrible film but who did not openly take a stand have opened themselves up to a similar set of threats in the future. Politicians have let down Padmavati but so has the film industry, “ she added.

Prominent designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, said, “A fashion designer was only considered a tailor.For the brand to create a social disruption, we needed to marry technology to fashion. That’s how I discovered Instagram. Indian moms are wearing gowns and western dresses and young women are wearing salwar kameez and sarees - they want to embrace the Indian culture and history. The Indian women have kept the culture alive by wearing sarees but the Dhoti for men is dead.”