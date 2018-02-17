HYDERABAD: A Hyderabadi lad has been selected to join the prestigious International Antarctic Expedition (IAE), Climate Force: Antarctica (CFA) 2018. International Antarctic Expedition (IAE), now called ‘Climate Force: Antarctica’ equips youth leaders with resources and actionable solutions to become a part of a global force of change.

The objective of the 14-day program is leadership development and an access to diverse set of skills, ideas, resources and connections to become aware.

Vijay’s will use his creation, a 3D Printable Vertical Wind Turbine to evaluate its performance in Antarctica. Once certified, the young innovator will release all the files free on open source, so that anyone with access to a 3D printer can recreate it for their use.

The impetus for the wind turbine is to get more people engaged in renewable energy for use in homes and communities. Also help Polar explorers and Polar research stations to fall back on an additional clean source wind generated portable energy.

This dovetails with his company’s core objective of lowering the cost of indigenous wind turbine manufacturing using 3D printing.

“The Antarctica expedition is my biggest challenge and an opportunity for to engage change-makers on a global forum, work on climate change on a macro-level platform and create tailor-made clean energy options for local communities while at the same time, work towards guiding policy at state and national government levels,”