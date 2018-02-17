HYDERABAD: In what could breathe fresh hopes to revive the 11 billion dollar Farzad-B gas field deal, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran is ready to share its oil, gas and energy resources with India. The President was addressing people from the Muslim community at the Mecca Masjid in Old City of Hyderabad on Friday, the second day of his three-day visit to India.

“Iran is rich in oil, gas and energy. It is ready to share its energy resources for the development and progress of India,” said the 69-year-old. “The Chabahar seaport will benefit Afghanistan and Central Asia”, he added.

The President’s statements comes on the eve of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, where he is expected to take up formal bilateral talks. Issues related to Chabahar seaport, expansion of International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the development of the Farzad-B gas fields by ONGC Videsh are agendas expected to be discussed in the meeting.

The Iranian President has also offered to strengthen bilateral ties on diverse frontiers including “industry, agriculture, and new technologies”. This cooperation can mutually help India and Iran attain common goals, he added.

“Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran will simplify visa norms for India so that Indians can find it convenient to sustain their relationship with the people of Iran,” said Rouhani, and expressed hoped that “India will reciprocate this gesture.”

“Our only aim is to promote unity among the Muslims of the world,” said Rouhani, emphasising on the need for Muslim unity across countries. He added that the enemies of Islam do not want Muslims to be united. If Muslim countries were united, the President of America wouldn’t have dared to announce Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, he said.

The Iranian President called upon the Muslim community to rise above sectarian differences and accept all sects of the community as Muslims.

Florida shooting

Commenting on the Wednesday school shooting in Florida, USA, that left 17 people dead, the Iranian President said, “Western countries such as America witness such violent incidents in schools, colleges and universities due to the prevalence of gun culture. People are mass murdered, and this means that America cannot be the torchbearer of humanity or promoter of the welfare of humanity.”

Touching on the visa restrictions imposed by Kuwait on five Muslim nations and an attempt by the US president Donald Trump to do the same for seven Muslim majority countries, Rouhani said, “Some countries do not want to issue visas to Muslims but Iran is ready to extend complete cooperation for issuing visas to people from all communities.”

Earlier in the day, Rouhani visited Qutb Shahi tombs, a royal necropolis of Qutb Shahi rulers who were Shias, and paid his tributes. He then visited the Salarjung museum which is known as the world’s largest one-man collection of antiques. He was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Power RK Singh. The 69-year-old had reached Hyderabad straight from Iran on Thursday evening.

Later, he also met select Islamic scholars, clergies and intellectuals. Hyderabad is home to a large population of Iranian descendants and Shia muslims. Though Rouhani has earlier too visited Hyderabad, in the capacity of national security advisor to Iran’s President Mohammad Khatami in 2003, it is his first visit to India after being elected Iran’s President.