HYDERABAD: The cash-strapped Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has sought release of grants to the tune of `368 crore under Annual Development Plan (ADP) for various developmental works for 2017-18 under the 14th Finance Commission.Under the 14th finance commission to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), GHMC is estimated to receive to Rs 363.53 crore for the current financial year on the basis of population. Of them, basic grant is Rs 282 crore while the performance grant is Rs 81.52 crore.

To avail the grants, GHMC has identified state specific needs for consideration of the Finance Commission and prepared a consolidated ADP to the tune of Rs368 crore. The same has been submitted to the GHMC Standing Committee for approval. Under projects for flyovers, RoBs, RuBs and elevated corridors category, GHMC sought Rs 201 crore for construction of four-lane elevated corridor from Road.No. 45, Jubilee Hills to Durgam Cheruvu, construction of Cable Stayed Bridge across Durgan Cheruvu lake at Madhapur, construction of six-lane two way flyover crossing sevcn tombs to Shaikpet-Film Nagar, OU Colony Jn and construction of multi-level flyovers.

Under Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Managment projects under PPP mode, GHMC sought Rs150.26 crore for tipping fees towards the treatment and disposal of waste, tipping fees towards collection and transportation and payment to independent engineer for IMSWM project.

Under Biodiversity, GHMC sought Rs 6.56 crore for as many as 80 projects pertaining to development of landscape park, development of green curtains, green ways, colony parks and vertical gardens etc. Officials said that the 14th Finance Commission section in Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration has forwarded the year wide distribution of funds for basic and performance grant to the ULBs in the state.