HYDERABAD: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials, who are investigating the illegal assets case of suspended HMDA planning director K Purushotham Reddy, are likely to conduct searches at the residence of his brother-in-law Srinivas Reddy at SR Nagar on Monday.

As per HC directions, the ACB officials will conduct searches on the residence of Srinivas Reddy who is still absconding. Investigators expect that Srinivas Reddy will also appear before agency.

ACB officials alleged that Purushotham Reddy invested the ill-gotten money in the name of Srinivas Reddy in several businesses and purchased land. Recently, Purushotham Reddy surrendered before the court.

ACB officials questioned Yadava Reddy and Nishanth Reddy for the third consecutive day on Sunday at the ACB office. A team of police took into custody the accused at the Chanchalguda jail and took them to the ACB office for grilling After the questioning, the accused were shifted back to the jail.

Yadava Reddy and Nishanth Reddy were arrested by the ACB in connection with the Purushotham Reddy’s illegal assets case. Later, the court allowed the ACB to question them and granting four-day police custody. The two accused are alleged benamies of Purushotham Reddy.