HYDERABAD: Members of the family of a minor girl, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a minor boy in Secunderabad, have alleged that police are not conducting the investigation into the incident in a fair manner. According to them, the brutal incident happened two months ago.

The girl’s father, who is an Army man, told mediapersons here on Sunday that a complaint was lodged soon aftes the incident but he was yet to get justice. Responding to this, DCP (north zone) B Sumathi said that though a case was registered after the incident, they got no clues about the accused.

“The victim is unable to describe the identity of the accused and it appears that the accused is not known to the victim or her family. Teams were formed to get clues and to nab the accused. We have verified the footage of CCTVs. We will utilise the latest technology to identify the culprit and will crack the case soon,’’ she said.

On December 22, an unidentified youngster detained a minor girl at Ammuguda in Trimulgherry police limits and allegedly assaulted her sexually.