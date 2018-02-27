HYDERABAD: Colors Pinkathon Hyderabad and Bajaj Electricals ltd organised two promo events; the Cancer SheroTrek at Fakhruddingutta, next to Lanco Hills, to spread awareness of cancer. They also held a training session for the visually impaired girls from Devnar School for Blind, Begumpet who are participating in Colors Pinkathon Hyderabad over the weekend. The Cancer Shero Trek was attended by over 50 cancer survivors which included women and men across all age groups, who have battled cancer in some form and stage, friends, supporters and Pinkathon ambassadors.

As a celebration of their achievement each CancerShero was presented with a specially crafted ‘I Inspire’ medal at the end of the trek for honouring the true spirit and strength of womanhood. While many women have an excuse to not do anything for their health & fitness, cancer survivors participate in the Colors Pinkathon, in order to lead by example & educate participants about the need for fitness to either avoid or deal with the dreaded disease.

The special training run was organised for the visually impaired girls with allies who will be volunteering to ease the run for these girls. The visually impaired girls would be participating in the marathon across different categories. Over 100 girls participated in the 2nd VI training session to help them prepare for the main day. This is a unique training session is designed to assist the visually impaired participants.

With every visually impaired participant, a sighted runner is allotted to run alongside them. Model and Founder of Pinkathon MilindSoman said, “The trek is designed especially for cancer survivors who wish to try something adventurous or a physical activity in the outdoors but may not be ready to join a regular group or might be nervous about trying something by themselves.

The concept is to provide a community activity where a person who has withstood the physical and emotional ravages of the disease, has a chance to test themselves in a safe environment surrounded by friends and caregivers.

The main focus of this event is to salute the strength of the women who have braved through cancer and are setting an example in fitness. This is also an opportunity for our visually impaired squad to join and interact with the mainstream community using running as a medium.This event will hopefully foster a greater understanding and inculcate empathy between two worlds and perhaps give sighted people more than a glimpse into lives they can only imagine.”