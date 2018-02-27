HYDERABAD: The State Archaeology and Museums department confirmed that the iron object found near a construction site at Dabeerpura was a canon, possibly belonging to the 18th or 19th century.The canon has been relocated to the directorate office of the department. It required a crane to remove it from the construction pit.

“The length of the canon is 64 cm and the diameter of its mouth is 38 cm. It might weigh around 4 to 5 tonnes. From its looks, we can say the canon belongs to the 18th or 19th century,” informed G Rajendar, caretaker and the official who relocated the canon to the museum. However, there was no ammunition that was found along with the canon, he added.

“We cannot precisely know from the base where the make is usually inscribed due to heavy rusting,” an official said. However, the officials said that the canon is Indian made.Interestingly, a museum official observed that due to the eventual agreement between the Asif Jahi and the British rulers, the need for canons was subdued.

“The agreement between them had made canons lose their relevance during that time. And, eventually due to its size and weight, no one could have stolen it and periodic sprawl of the urban space could have buried it,” said an official of the State Archaeology and Museum’s department official who did not wish to be identified.

The canon was found about 4-feet inside the ground which could have been buried over the years. Farhat Nagar, where it was found, is just 500 metres from the Dabeerpur Darwaza.

Earlier, in 2015 and 2016, two such canons were found at Kokapet and another near Musi river

