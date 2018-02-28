HYDERABAD: Inspired by TV series Crime Patrol, a 40-year-old labourer allegedly kidnapped his step-grand daughter and tried to sell her. He was in need of money to go to Saudi Arabia in search of work.

He panicked on seeing police and left the girl in Sabari Express. The Hyderabad police on Monday rescued the girl and arrested the accused on Tuesday.

Mohammed Danish alias Sonu, a cook from Kishanbagh, lodged a complaint with the Bahadurpura police on Monday stating that his daughter three-year-old Sadiya (3) has been missing since morning. Police immediately formed special teams and on verifying the footage of CCTV visuals, the kidnapper was found as the girl’s step-grandfather Waseem Khan (40), a labourer from Kishanbagh.

The girl was found by the railway police at Sabari Express and she has been rescued and Bahadurpura police reunited the girl with her parents.

“The probe revealed that Waseem was planning to go to Saudi for employment and needed `50,000. When he asked Danish, the latter expressed helplessness. Waseem, who used to watch ‘crime patrol’ program on television, hatched a plan to kidnap Danish’s daughter and sell her for money,” said South zone DCP V Satyanarayana.