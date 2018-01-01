HYDERABAD: It’s that time of the year with the festivities back in homes, the long vacations with family while the air is nippy and perfect for long strolls in and around the city with no harshness of sunshine to burn your sky. That’s why if you have just flown in from Montreal or Seattle to spend the winter vacation with your loved ones, you can form a group, pack some quick-bites and take a tour of the city not just to the Old City, but to different heritage locations that have undergone restoration work and sparkle in their beauty.

While there are still a few of them demanding more than urgent attention to be taken care of, try out these historical destinations and reconnect with the times gone by. The best part is that you don’t need to be with a heritage walk group, form your own and set off for a walk to remember. Here’s our list:

Hathiyan Ka Jhaad – The famous baobab tree with its 25 meter round trunk almost two kilometers away from the inner side of Golconda Fort, is said to be the hiding place for 40 thieves.

pics: Sayantan ghosh, Sathya keerthi, vinay madapu, R satish babu



Qutb Shahi Tombs – One of the largest catacombs in the world to have the tombs of members of one dynasty in one place.Chowmahalla Palace – Famous for its ornate stucco work and chandeliers from European manufacturers such as F&C Osler, Jonas Defries and Sons, Coalbourne Hill Glass Works, and William Parker.

Mecca Masjid – One of the largest mosques in the country. There are dazzling chandeliers open to public view only during RamzanTaramati Baradari – The pavilion has 12 doorways and is famed as a relic of the love between Seventh Sultan of Golconda, Abdullah Qutb Shah and courtesan Taramati.

Osmania University Arts Building – The building has arched doorway, beautiful straircase; the pale green glass dome in middle of the building is crafted dexterously. The ornate windows are magnificent.

Saidanima Tomb – A 125-year-old tomb near Tank Bund, an exquisite blend of Mughal and Qutb Shahi architecture.

Badshahi Ashurkhana – Built in 1594, known for its exquisite enamel tiles and iridescent colours

Toli Masjid – Built in 1671 AD it is known as one of the fine examples of Qutb Shahi architecture.

Raymond’s Tomb – A 200-year-old tomb dedicated in the memory of Michel Raymond, a French general in Nizam’s army ,who was quite popular among commoners.