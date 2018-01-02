HYDERABAD: The Centre for Research and Education in Social Integration and Human Resource Development (CRESIHRD) hosted the 2018 New Year Korean Culture Night at Phoenix Arena, Hitech City on Monday. The event included many intriguing and influential programmes.

Mun Hee, a member of world famous gracias choir and music teacher in Reqelford Music School, sang Korean traditional songs welcoming the New Year. The event’s highlight was the musical drama, Anna’s Story, which touched the hearts of the audience as it portrayed the importance of family values.

Kim Dong Yeop, Director, CRESIHRD, delivered a short lecture on the psychology of interpersonal relationships. “We all started life with a relationship and we need that connection with others. We are so afraid that we may lose that connection and so we live an outward life showing only our positive aspects to others. However, in reality we have many negative aspects and that is why our communication to others is not complete. A good leader is not the one who leads with his position and example but the one who can communicate clearly. Trusting others and living a wholesome life can make us to realize that there are other central aspects that are more important than our emotions. Living such a life would naturally lead towards acquiring self-control and the ability to listen to others perspectives,” he concluded.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr. Sophia Rani, a member of CRESIHRD, said that the event was to impart cultural intelligence to the participants. “CRESIHRD not only have training modules for improving emotional and social intelligence, but also cultural intelligence, which is being considered as an important personality factor by multinational companies during hiring. Such programmes are designed to make the students interact with the students of different cultures and work together. This prepares them to overcome conflict when they work as a team where cultural norms differ and encourages them to agree to a common language for more efficient communication.”

Ashrita, a medical student from the city, who participated in the event said, “The Korean culture night provided us with a unique cultural exposure. The participants were introduced to the country’s music, dance and food. Also this time we could see the spectacular musical performance done by the Korean and Indian students, which expressed the importance of family values”

The audience was mostly the parents of the participating students and other Korean culture fans of the city. Prominent guests including Dr Ashish Chauhan, Diabetologist, Apollo Hospitals, enjoyed the programme with their families.

CRESIHRD is a research and education center that evaluates and upgrades policies, practices or interventions to improve the performance of employees in all type of organizations. The Centre specialises in work placement, learning, teaching, scholarly practitioner research, coaching and executive development, management, psychology, family sciences and HR Development. CRESIHRD also holds an MoU with TSCHE for facilitating systematic professional development and leadership programs in universities of the state. Email: cresihrdoffice@gmail.com