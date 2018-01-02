HYDERABAD: Some youngsters vandalised a women’s hostel at VV Nagar in Saroornagar and passed lewd comments on the hostlers during their new year revelry on Sunday night. Under the influence of alcohol, they reportedly hurled stones at the hostel building asking girls to come out. Based on a complaint from hostel owner Bhasker, Saroornagar police registered a case and by Monday afternoon took into custody four men including owner of TJ Reddy men’s hostel in the same locality When contacted on Wednesday, inmates of Mythri Girls Hostel, who were celebrating on their hostel premises said they were shocked when they heard the voices and rushed down to find a small mob throwing stones at their window pane while hurling abuses at the hostel’s owner, R Bhasker.

Broken window panes of a girl’s

hostel in Hyderabad | express

Four accused including Joseph Reddy, owner of TJ Reddy men’s hostel, have been remanded. The other accused were identified as Brahma Reddy, M Govind and M Bhasker. Two others are absconding, informed the police.

“We booked four cases against them under Sections 448 for house-trespassing, 323 for voluntarily causing hurt, 427 for mischief causing damage to the amount of `50, and 506 for criminal intimidation against the owner,” informed inspector R Saidulu. Inquiry is underway and the police have taken videos of the ruckus shot by the girls.

“This is a regular affair for these boys. The community reading room is in the lane adjacent to the men’s hostel. Generally, our hostel gates are shut by 10:30 pm. If they see any of us coming from there after that time, we have to listen to their comments,” said one of the girls who is undergoing teacher training and has been staying there for the last three years.