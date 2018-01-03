HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad was declared an open defecation free (ODF) city by the Centre on Tuesday. The Swachh Bharat Mission Directorate of the Ministry of Urban Development has also declared six other ULBs — Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), Miryalguda, Jangoan, Bellampally, Mancherial and Sadashivpet — as ODF. The certificates would be awarded to ULBs shortly.

The Centre issues Swachh certificates to the cities based on recommendations by a third party — Quality Council of India, which conducted an inspection last week. Thanks to the tag, 110 marks would be added in the Swachh Survekshan 2018 that is to be held shortly. This will be big boost in the ranking of these cities in Telangana. The tag, however, is valid only for six months after which a recertification process happens to ensure there is no slippage in maintenance of hygiene.

GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan expressed happiness over Hyderabad being recognised as ODF. He claimed this was possible only because of the efforts of minister KT Rama Rao, “who is striving hard to make Hyderabad a global city.” Apart from Mumbai, Hyderabad is the only city with over 1 crore population to be accorded the ODF status.

“This has increased our responsibilities,” said GHMC Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy. In Telangana, a total of 36 urban local bodies have been declared as ODF, another 37 are awaiting verification by the QCI. “Barring the GHMC, 1.44 lakh toilets were constructed in the ULBs under SBM,” said Director of Municipal Administration, TK Sredevi.

The proposals were sent by GHMC to the Centre on last week of November. The GHMC General Body also passed resolution besides inviting public objections and feedback and the same was communicated to the state government. All the 150 Corporators of GHMC had submitted letters to the GHMC declaring their wards as ODF.

A city is notified or declared as ODF only if, at any point in the day, not a single person is found defecating in the open. Janardhan Reddy said that efforts are being made to construct more public toilets.