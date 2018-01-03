HYDERABAD: About `1.4 crore worth banned tobacco products have been seized and two persons have been arrested by the Shamshabad police.

The products were being smuggled from Karnataka to Telangana by Gangadri and Narasimha Reddy, who are yet to be nabbed, said Shamshabad police.

Acting on a tip-off, the Cyberabad SOT team and Shamshabad police intercepted a DCM van (AP 02 TC 6933) at Nagulamma temple on the NH-44 near Tondupally toll gate. On checking, the teams found 3.2 tonnes of Gutkha packed it 230 bags was found in the van. The value of the seized material is around `1.38 crores.