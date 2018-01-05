HYDERABAD: In four days since the implementation of the uninterrupted power supply programme, demand has increased by 20-25 per cent a day. Officials say the increase has been mostly in the agricultural sector. However, officials are analysing the reasons for the sudden spurt. Since the New Year day, the government started supplying uninterrupted power to all sectors, and the same for free to farmers.”We cannot attribute it entirely to agricultural consumption,” an official said. “Since its winter, usage of water heaters and geysers have also gone up.”

The total consumption on December 30, 2017 was 193 million units. Now, the 20-25 per cent increase means an additional 38-48 million units are being consumed. “The programme was launched smoothly. However, it will take at least one month to study the exact demand in the agricultural sector,” added officials. A subsidy of `4,700 crore has been provided in the Budget for free power supply. “The same may go up to `6,000 crore. We will know the exact figures only in February.”

Energy officials from ‘several States’ have reportedly called up special chief secretary for energy Ajay Misra after the launch of 24X7 power supply scheme to enquire how the government managed to make it possible. According to sources, several States also asked if the announced promise was “correct or just a drama”. After explaining how it was taken up, several States have expressed willingness to study the model.

Late realisation?

Interestingly, the officials have now realised that uninterrupted power supply to agricultural sector can drastically deplete groundwater levels. “We will soon start a campaign to create awareness among farmers to judiciously use water.”

‘Teach a lesson to Opposition’

Nizamabad: TRS state general secretary D Vittal Rao called on farmers on Thursday to utilise 24 hours power supply in the right way and teach a lesson to opposition parties who keep commenting that the scheme was a major threat for groundwater resources. The TRS leader said that the CM was fulfilling all the promises he made.