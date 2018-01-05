HYDERABAD: Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Hyderabad, is all set to host its management and cultural festival Firande 2K18. Firande (celebration in Swedish) lives up to its name promising a two-day event on January 8 and 9 that will not only bring students from business schools all over the country together but guarantees they experience a blend of culture, academics, and entertainment.

With an expected footfall of 2,000 students per day from different colleges, Firande ensures to create a platform to help these students shine and bring out the best of their abilities and talents. After the triumph and exceptional response from last year, Firande 2018 has made it bigger and better with 18 different competitions and exciting prizes.

1.Vittarth (Finance – Mint Club)- The participants will be tested on their financial analytical skills.

2.Chakravyuha 2K18 (Human Resources – Humanalaya)- Humanalaya’s flagship event The Hiring Games 2k18 will test the participant’s creativity and compile them to explore the field of HR by breaking all the conventional barriers.

3.MARK-O-POLY (Marketing – 7PM Club)- The participants will face the “real world scenarios” in the field of marketing and will be tested on their knowledge of digital marketing and rural marketing

4.OPS-FAST FORWARD (Operations – Op$Era)- The event is based on the concept of “how operations and supply chain management can leverage the competitive edge of the firm.”

5.Let’s Connect 2.0 (ISR)- An event where one can lift the veil of social sins by the way of a fun game.

6.Click-O-Ment 2.0 (Photography)- express your inner self to the world with a series of pictures that tell their own unique story.

7.CORPCON (Corporate Interaction Cell)- In this competitive world of Business Wars, we are in search of the ultimate champion. Reach the top of your game by applying your business acumen to the given situations.

8.Agamya (Samarthya)- Play poker with a twist by unfolding cards relating to the business environment and create a financial plan based on your overall knowledge about a business,

9.Gourmet Battle (Messcom)- Test your culinary skills by cooking delicious food and identifying authentic ingredients.

10.The Pac man Event (Hashtag)- Participants will have to use their intellect,

creativity, and knowledge about the market to fight their way through and bring their brand on top.

11.Twist Your Way 2.0 (Hashtag)- A solo event where contestants show their prowess on social media platform by tweeting.

12.ENTREPRENDRE 2.0

(Entrepreneurship)- Entreprendre 2.0, will evaluate participants on their aptitude for developing a business plan, hiring the human resources, acquiring resources providing leadership, being responsible for both the venture’s success or failure and risk aversion.

13.JAM (InkQuisitive)- The participants will speak for and against a topic picked by the panel, extempore style.

14.Picflick (InkQuisitive)- Build a witty and humorous story based on a set of images flashed on the screen.

15.The Mystery Art Box (Graffiti – Arts & Creativity Club)- A fun-filled painting event giving the teams an opportunity to showcase their painting skills by using tools provided in their mystery box.

16.NUANCE – THE CULTURAL NIGHTS (ANTARDHWANI)-

Vibe (Dance) – Dancing through the decades

Abhinaya (Dramatics) – India (Street play), No theme for stand up

Flaunt IT (Fashion) – No theme

Saaz (Music) – No theme

17. Silent Scavenger - Organised by The Library committee, this one’s to inculcate reading among students.

18. Karvaan- A cloth donation drive organised by the women development cell of Symbiosis Hyderabad.

Dates: January 8 and 9, 2018 (Mon & Tue)

Venue: Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, HyderabadSurvey No 292, Off Bangalore Highway, Kothur Mandal, Mehboobnagar District, Mamidipalli, Telangana- 509217