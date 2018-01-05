HYDERABAD: In yet another drug bust in Hyderabad, the police have seized five kilos of opium from four persons who were trying to sell it.

According to Hyderabad Task Force DCP P Radha Kishan Rao, the main accused Mohd Masood Ahmed of Tolichowki locality was into real estate business and in the process, he came in contact with a person Satyanand Vardhan of Musheerabad. Satyanand told Masood Ahmed that he has 5 kgs opium and asked the latter to search for customers to sell the contraband.

A deal was struck between the duo to sell the contraband for Rs 4 lakh per kilo and share the amount. Satyanand handed over the opium to Masood Ahmed who contacted three of his friends and offered them commission to sell the drug.

The four of them were moving suspiciously near a hotel at Golconda searching for prospective customers when the Task Force sleuths caught them and seized the opium from them.

Police are yet to nab Satyanand to know from where he had procured the drug.