HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old woman in Hyderabad was brutally murdered inside her house allegedly by a stalker. The incident was reported to police from Moosapet in Kukatpally on Tuesday night.

The deceased B Janaki, a native of Srikakulum, was working as a salesgirl at D-Mart supermarket in KPHB, said the police.

Janaki's body was found by her roommate Roopa on Tuesday night when she arrived home.

Janaki was lying in a pool of blood, battling for life when Roopa arrived. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but doctors declared her brought dead, according to the police.

Roopa told police that Janaki complained about a stalker identified as Anand, who also threatened her with dire consequences if she fails to accept his proposal.

Based on her complaint Kukatpally police registered a case against stalker Anand and apprehended him.