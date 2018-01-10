HYDERABAD: Introducing the element of art to the yearly exhibition is the Hyderabad Art Society, one of the oldest art organisations of the country. The society has recently come up with a public art concept for the first time at the Exhibition grounds in Nampally for Numaish, the Industrial Exhibition that begins on January 1. An art gallery is coming up at the premises on January 20. Meanwhile, the artists have decided to use 12x8 feet walls of the gallery, which can accommodate about 200 paintings, as their canvasses and have painted them.

J Venkateshwarulu, Faculty of Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University and treasurer of Hyderabad Art Society, got themed ‘Cheriyal’ art done, He along with the students of JNAFU have painted ten trees near the exhibition society office on the tree trunks with abstract geometric shapes like triangles, circles and squares. Meanwhile, artist Kappari Kishan drew a lotus composition on the Ajanta gate. “Art improves an individual’s thought process and also boosts his confidence. The impact of visual language in a creative method is irreplaceable,” says Kishan. This effort has been taken to create awareness of the Telangana culture.

MV Ramana Reddy, President of Hyderabad Art Society and B Nagesh Goud, Secretary of Hyderabad Art Society, said in unison. “This initiative will encourage artists and promote our culture at the same time. It is an event dedicated to all art lovers.”

The 77th All India Art Exhibition has invited entries for an art competition in four categories-painting, drawing, sculpture, graphics from all over India from the December 15 to January 5. Half of the entries came from outside the state and the deserving ones will get their work displayed at the gallery. The results were judged by a jury comprising of Kavita Devaskar, senior artists and retired professor from JNTU, Chintal Jagdish, Renowned artist and Pakhal Tirumal Lakshmi, daughter of renowned artist, Pakhal Tirumal Reddy. Chandan Kumar Samal from Odissa has won the gold medal along with Rs 15,000 cash prize for his sculpture along with seven others from Telangana who won cash prizes worth Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000.