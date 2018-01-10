HYDERABAD: The eighth edition of Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF) to be held from January 26 to 28 this year has three new additions, attracting non-literary lovers and getting bigger and better. This open event that celebrates creativity in all its forms has talks, conversations, panel discussions, stage talks, lecture demonstrations, readings, workshops, book launches, film screenings, exhibitions and many cultural events for students from both colleges and schools. Writers, artists, scholars, publishers and academicians from different parts of the country are said to be participating in the event.

“HLF pays special attention to languages and this year we are going to promote Kannada. There will be a session on language crisis in Karnataka. We have invited many Kannada writers. Inviting a foreign country to showcase its literature, art and culture is one of the unique features of HLF. The guest nation is Spain. A lot of poets and writers from Spain are expected at the event,” the directors of the fest informed.

HLF is organised by Hyderabad Literary Trust in association with Government of Telangana and with the support of literary, cultural organisations, academic and research institutions, publishing houses and corporates.

Kinnera Murthy, one of the directors said that HLF, is now the fifth biggest fest in India. “Reaching Jaipur Literary Fest might be a bigger goal, but we are certainly climbing the ladder. It’s Hyderabad’s apna own festival. Although there is no setup office or assigned staff for the festival, each of us, who are full-time professionals ourselves are pooling in our resources and organising this festival. We have sponsors but we haven’t sold our title to anyone. This makes us an independent body. Therefore we are not dictated by anyone’s agenda,” she explains on where HLF stands.

Speaking of the new additions this edition, Kinnera informed that Nanha Nukkad, Khel Khel Mein, four different walks such as rock walk, tree walk, photo scavenger hunt and heritage walk would be part of the three-day event. “To keep the art of storytelling alive, we have Nanha Nukkad for kids. Khel Khel mein is by an organisation called Apna Vathan, which will host a series of competition for students, including the underprivileged, who want to showcase their skills in poetry, script writing and poster painting. We have pre-events at Lamakaan, which includes debates and quiz programmes. Last year, Youngistan Nukkad was a big hit. It attracted a lot of youngsters and made them break-free from the preconceived notion that HLF is only for the elderly. We are going to have it this year too,” she notifies.

When asked what changes do they observe from the first edition to the eighth edition, she confidently said, “Earlier, people thought HLF was only for serious book buffs and researchers, but now they have understood that it has much more to offer. It has managed to attract non-literature lovers towards arts.”

The other highlights this year includes paying homage to Girija Devi, Shashi Kapoor, Tom Alter and Gauri Lankesh.

Muse India, the literary e-journal announced that this year the awards are being given for translations from regional literature of India. “The winners of Poetry Award is Priya Sarukkai Chabria and Ravi Shankar for translation of the Tamil classic ‘Andal- the Autobiography of a Goddess.’ The winners of Fiction Award are Neer Kanwal Mani and Moyna Mazumdar for translation of Krishna Sobti’s Zindaginama,” informed GSP Rao, managing director, Muse India.