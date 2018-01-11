HYDERABAD: In order to reduce the congestion at the three major terminal railways stations of Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Kacheguda in the city, it has been proposed that new railway terminals need to be developed at Cherlapalli, Lingampally and Nagalapalle.

At a meeting between 20 members of Parliament (MPs) hailing from the state and officials of the South Central Railways held here on Wednesday, demands were raised for extension of some train services, construction of road overbridges, introduction of new trains and others. SCR general manager Vinod Kumar Yadav reiterated that MMTS Phase-II would be completed by the end of this year.

SCR proposed construction of 100 rail overbridges, rail underbridges which were awaiting consent from the state government. Besides, steps were initiated to establish wagon POH workshop at Kazipet. B.Vinod Kumar (Karimnagar), Bandaru Dattatreya (Secunderabad), Boora Narsaiah Goud (Bhongir) were among the MPs who participated in the meeting.

SCR to run Secunderabad-Gudur special train tomorrow

To clear extra rush of passengers during Sankranti, the South central railway will operate one special train from Secunderabad to Gudur. The special train will depart from Secunderabad at 8 pm on January 12 and reach Gudur at 6:20 am the next day . Enroute, these special train will stop at Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole and Nellore stations.

Telangana Express to leave at 8.25 a.m. today

Hyderabad-New Delhi Telangana Express scheduled to depart from Hyderabad at 06:25 hrs on Thursday is rescheduled to depart at 08:25 hrs the same day due to late running of its pairing train.

Rate of platform tickets at Hyd rly station increased

To regulate flow of people to enter railway platforms and avoid inconvenience to the travelling public by ensuring decongestion of platforms,the platform tickets at Hyderabad railway station have been enhanced from `10 to `20 for seven days i.e. from January 11 to 17.