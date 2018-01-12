HYDERABAD: Days after a class 10 student lost his life to sword stunt during an engagement ceremony in the city, the city police (South Zone) have come up with special teams to look into events including baarat ceremonies where sword and knife wielding youngsters dance in public.

Named ‘Operation Anti Baarat Nuisance Gang’, four special teams will exclusively monitor these events during the night and nab those indulging in the dangerous performance.

South Zone DCP, V Satyanarayana on Thursday said, “In the recent past, youngsters are indulging in sword fights in the name of baarat, dancing with sharp weapons and firing in the air. This can be fatal like in the case of Hameed.” As part of this operation, there will be four teams exclusively monitoring events. Suspects will immediately be picked up and taken into custody. “It doesn’t matter if it disrupts the wedding.

They will also be booked under the Indian Arms Act,” added Satyanarayana. No religious group has so far opposed the decision. The move comes after Class 10 student Syed Hameed was killed accidentally by friends performing sword stunt at an engagement ceremony.