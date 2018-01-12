HYDERABAD: Over an alleged land dispute, a 58-year-old man was brutally attacked by some persons in the parking area of his apartment building opposite the Police Officers’ Mess near Masab Tank here late on Wednesday night.

Ikram Ali Khan, a former captain with the Royal Saudi Navy in Saudi Arabia, suffered severe cuts on his body . A few men, wielding swords and knives, assaulted Khan, leaving him behind in a pool of blood in a matter of seconds. Assuming that he was dead, the attackers fled the scene.

Earlier, in December, he had been attacked by a man at Banjara Hills over a land issue. Following Wednesday’s attack, police have collected the CCTV footage and started investigation.