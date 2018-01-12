HYDERABAD: Three chain-snatching incidents took place in a span of 45 minutes in KPHB Colony on Wednesday night. In all the three incidents, it was a lone offender travelling on a bike and the incidents were recorded on the CCTV cameras.

The stolen property is worth over `2 lakh. The first incident took place at Phase-9 of KPHB Colony, the second at Vasanthnagar and the third half at Miyapur.

A 65-year-old woman, K Nagaratnam, was walking back to her home in KPHB Colony Phase-6 after shopping at Vijetha Supermarket in Phase-9 around 7.45 pm. When she reached the Bachpan Play School area, a biker, passing by her, snatched her three-tola gold nuptial chain and sped.

Within five minutes, the same offender robbed a four-tola gold chain worn by another woman. The third incident happened near Venkataramana Colony. Police have formed special teams to nab the accused.