HYDERABAD: A government school teacher at Saroornagar was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012, on Friday after he reportedly slapped a student.

The girl along with her parents lodged a complaint against the teacher Raghava Reddy. Police said, the girl had not attended school for the last two weeks and was doing her homework in the class. The physical education teacher, who is also the school in-charge, asked why she had missed school and scolded her for not completing her homework.

He also reportedly slapped the girl. ‘“We booked a case under POCSO and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act (cruelty to child),” sub-inspector Srinivas said.

He, however, refuted the claim that teacher had sexually assaulted the girl. POCSO was being used against him because the teacher used sexual slurs while scolding the girl, police said.