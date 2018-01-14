HYDERABAD: While the police is still searching for the drivers of the fuel tankers that exploded on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday, S Venkatesh Naik, the 25 year old victim who suffered 94 per cent burns in the accident, is still battling for life in Gandhi Hospital.

Ch. R Uma Maheshwara Sarma, DCP, Malkajgiri said that the tankers had come from Essar Oil Limited in Kakinada and the police will issue a notice to the company officials

A total of six people including Naik, were close to garage when the blast occurred. They got injured in the accident. Naik is an outsourced employee of TSRTC working at its Chengicherla bus depot. His father S Govinda Naik, a farmer, was inconsolable when Express met him on Saturday. He said, “My son is the sole breadwinner of the family.”

Venkatesh Naik was driving his bike close to garage returning to the bus depot after ha ving lunch at home. When the blast occurred, fuel from the tankers splashed all over him due to impact of the blast and Naik was doused in the burning fuel. His bike also caught fire and exploded. Gandhi hospital officials said that Naik’s health condition is critical.

Shaik Ibrahim (65), a resident of Amberpet working as a tailor, is another victim of the accident. He suffered 50 per cent burns and he is also under observation at Gandhi Hospital. Speaking to Express, Ibrahim’s wife said that not a single government official or politician visited them in hospital to enquire about their situation and demanded that the government should provide compensation as he is the sole breadwinner of the family.

M Jalil Khan (50), who works as a driver at Uppal and is resident of Chengicharla was going to his house after duty when he got injured in the accident. He suffered 30 per cent burns.

Three others who got injured suffered minor burns and were discharged on Saturday.