HYDERABAD: A 60-year-old retired employee of Osmania University, who was allegedly beaten up by neighbours when he objected to dumping of debris near his house, died while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital on Sunday.

According to OU police inspector V Ashok Reddy, Humayun (60) was attacked by his three neighbours on Saturday when he confronted them over dumping of debris and construction material near his house. When his watchman asked the neighbours not to dump the debris, they abused and threatened him.

Later, Humayun also told them not to dump the material near his wall as it may collapse but the neighbours attacked him with sticks and logs, injuring him grievously.

“Three persons, including a woman, attacked Humayun with sticks and wooden logs. He suffered severe injuries and died Sunday while undergoing treatment at hospital. The three persons were taken into custody on the charge of murder,’’ police said.