HYDERABAD: A 29-year-old cab driver working for taxi aggregator Ola, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl after kidnapping her about three months ago. The accused reportedly tied her legs and abandoned her later. Police stumbled upon the crime of minor’s kidanap and rape after they nabbed him on Sunday in connection with a case of alleged sexual assault on a female passenger last week.

It is learnt that the owner of the car, who is a private company employee, was registered with Ola and hired three drivers to keep the cab service running round the clock.

Kushaiguda police nabbed the driver K Naga Madhu Kiran (29), a resident of Lalapet, following a complaint from a woman that a cab driver had offered to take her till Sainikpuri from Radhika Crossroads on January 5, and tried to sexually assault her by locking the car door.

Police said probe revealed that Madhu Kiran offered to take her to Sainikpuri from Radhika Crossroads. After she got into the cab, he changed the route and took her to an isolated place. After locking the car doors with the central locking system, he tried to rape her but, when she raised an alarm, he pushed her out and drove off.

“The cabbie behaved in an objectionable manner with the woman. Madhu Kiran jumped on the back seat and attempted to rape her. When she screamed for help, he panicked and fled,” said Kushaiguda ACP P Krishna Murthy. During interrogation after his arrest, he confessed to have kidnapped a 10-year-old girl, who was playing near her home, about three months ago and raped her.