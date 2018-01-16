Karuna Gopal, President, Futuristic Cities, a Hyderabad-based Smart Cities Think Tank with a vision “Vibrant Cities for a Vibrant India”, has been invited by the Minister of Artificial Intelligence (AI) of UAE to speak at The World Government Summit in February 2018.



Karuna has contributed to the design of the 100 Smart Cities Mission of Government of India and has been an invited speaker at the launch of the mission by the Prime Minister. At the event, her innovation ‘Citizens for City 2007, a tool to engage citizens in governance, has been showcased as a National Best Practice. Her innovation Sculpt Your City has shaped the guidelines of the mission.

The summit serves as a platform for global dialogue to revolutionise how governments operate and how policies are made. It also acts as a knowledge exchange hub between governments, futurism, technology and innovation. This year, it will feature global leaders, policy makers, thought leaders and pioneers from 130 countries. They engage in inspirational, thought-provoking and future-focused dialogues that aim to shape the future of governments and help improve the lives of citizens worldwide.

Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde, Prime Minister of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, and H.E. Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations confirmed their participation as speakers.

While last year Japan was the Guest of Honour Country at the summit India is invited this year, Prime Minister Modi is expected to lead a delegation to Dubai this February. Karuna has been acknowledged as a thought leader, keynote speaker and advisor on Smart Cities