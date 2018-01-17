HYDERABAD:School of Science, GITAM (Deemed-to-be University) Hyderabad is offering admission into its BSc and MSc programmes. Applications are invited for three BSc programmes with Chemistry, Physics and Statistics as one of the core subjects and Mathematics & CS as common subjects, and two MSc (biotechnology & chemistry-pharmaceutical) programmes. Candidates with minimum aggregate of 50 pc in group (optional) subjects are eligible to apply. BZC students can apply for BSc programmes. For details, contact 08455-221372/342 or visit www.gitam.edu

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now