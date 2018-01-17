HYDERABAD:January 17, the day Rohith ended his life, is being observed as Rohith Shahadat Din. On this day, a convention would be held at Savitribai Phule Auditorium to discuss the recent Dalit atrocities. Unlike last year when the UoH administration did not allow any meeting, this year the ASA has been granted permission to invite people to the event.

Dalit activist Prakash Ambedkar, Prof Kancha Ilaiah, Radhika Vemula, Sujatha Surepally, Kaki Madhav Rao, Suraj Yengde and Grace Banu have been invited. On Wednesday students will take out a rally from the Shopcom at 2 pm. ASA has sought permission for allowing media to cover the event.

ABVP leader, Karan Palasaniya, who was served show-cause notice by the Proctorial Board for abusing Prof K Laxminarayana on social media, will depose before the Board on Wednesday.