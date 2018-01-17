HYDERABAD: Two persons were killed after a speeding lorry ran amok in Hyderabad city on Wednesday. The lorry driver ran over a couple of bikes and later hit two autorickshaws killing two of the motorists on the spot, police said.

The accident took place at Vanasthalipuram on the outskirts of Hyderabad which connects the city with Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, the driver of the sand-laden lorry lost control over the vehicle as it reached a traffic signal and crashed into the stationary vehicles ahead. A couple, who were travelling on a bike, succumbed to injuries on the spot.

Although locals tried to catch the lorry driver, he managed to flee from the spot leaving behind the vehicle.

Police shifted the two injured persons to a nearby private hospital and are on the hunt to nab the accused driver.