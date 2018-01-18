HYDERABAD: Aadhaar registration centres across Hyderabad, like across the country, have been out of service for the past nine days. The services are likely to be restored only by January 23. Staff say the servers are down as a major security update is being done on the system.

The Karvy data management centre at Banjara Hills that does Aadhaar registrations has put up a board that says ‘server down’. “Most people see the sign and leave, but we still do printing of Aadhaar smart cards, linking of phone numbers and accept new registration forms. Any updates to Aadhaar details, however, will take time to reflect,” said one of the staff members at the centre. “We were informed by senior officials of a security update that was being done,” said a senior level official at the centre.