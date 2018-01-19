HYDERABAD: Cancer Crusaders of Cure Foundation are all set to organise a golf tournament, the 5th Biennial ‘Cancer Crusaders Invitation Cup’, as a fund raiser and awareness initiative, on February 3 and 4 at the Hyderabad Golf Club.

Dr. P. Vijay Anand Reddy, Founder, CURE Foundation & Director, Apollo Cancer Hospital, Hyderabad, said that the event is intended to raise money and spread cancer awareness in the society through extensive participation from ace golfers, outstanding sports persons, celebrity figures and opinion leaders. Tollywood star Kajal Agarwal, who was a special guest said, awareness helps in detecting the disease early and aids in nipping it in the bud stage.

The highlight of the tournament will be participation of celebrities from various walks of life in the play putting competition as part of ‘Celebrity Golf Play off’ on Sunday February 4 evening under flood lights. Celebrities K. Kavitha, Member of Parliament; Amrapali Kata, IAS; Shikha Goel will participate on February 4 at 7 PM, Novotel, HICC.