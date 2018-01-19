HYDERABAD: The famous anecdote goes that the saint had withdrawn himself from the society and his followers began to think of ways to make him talk and smile. One day his famous disciple Amir Khusro saw a group of rural women, clad in yellow clothes, holding mustard flowers. At the same time they were singing and dancing.

Khusro decided to do something extraordinary like this for his saint-teacher and got dressed in yellow carried a tomtom around his neck and began singing spring songs for his master, who then smiled and laughed. Since that incident the day is celebrated every year by his followers for more than seven centuries as Sufi Basant.

Muzaffar Ali Soofi Chisti, president, Jashan-e-Khusrau Sufi Music Festival is organising Sufi Basant Festival at Dargah of Shah Muhammad Qasim alias Hazrath Shaik Ji Hali at Urdu Shareef, Pathergatti on January 22 at 7.30 pm.