HYDERABAD: With the water quality in Hussainsagar lake deteriorating with each passing day, the HMDA has decided to take back the maintenance and operation of three Sewerage Treatment Plants and 10 Interception and Diversion structures from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. The move has come based on directions issued by the State government. Currently, it’s the water board that is maintaining these treatment plants and structures. The operation and maintenance of these STPs -- Khairatabad Road (20 MLD), Minister’s Road (30 MLD) and near Picket nala (5 MLD) -- was handed over to the water board on June 1, 2016.

However, sewage from Balkapur Nala and Banjara Nala are discharged into Hussainsagar lake since more than one month, said an HMDA official. On enquiry, it was found that the ‘A’ Main pipeline was damaged near NTR Garden and Interception and Diversion structures on Bridge 2 on Banjara Nala were shut down.

Also during the inspection, it was observed that the 20 MLD STP was not functional during night times as the pipeline is damaged. Also, 5 MLD STP has been completely shut down since one month, I&D on Picket nala is also not functioning due to the repair of the pumps and total sewage from picket nala is also being discharged into Hussainsagar lake. Also, due to Cured in Place in Pipe (CIPP) work being done by Water Board from NTR Marg to GHMC office, large portion of sewage is entering the lake.

Five I&D structures are constricted on Kukatpally nala, Pikcet nala (1), Yousufguda (1), Banjara nala (2), Balkapur (1) and anoter I&D structure at bridge number 3 on necklace Road (BS Maktha/Kundanbagh). Nearly `11 crore is spent on operation and management of STPs and I&D annually. The HMDA has taken up a project called “Hussainsagar Lake and Catchment Area Improvement Project (HCIP)” with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), to improve the lake water quality.