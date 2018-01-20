HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad prohibition and excise department on Saturday nabbed a three-member gang for supplying LSD in the form of sugar cubes to its customers in the city. About 17 LSD sugar cubes and also ecstasy were seized by the excise officials from the gang.

The officials, acting on information, intercepted a private bus coming from Bengaluru at Aaramgarh on the outskirts of Hyderabad city and caught a person, Abhilash Gupta, and seized the LSD sugar cubes and ecstasy. After questioning Gupta, the officials nabbed two more members of the gang, the officials said.

This LSD mixed in the cubes has alarmed officials of the department as it can be shared among many people, unlike the LSD blots which will be of a postal stamp size. The LSD blots can be cut into four pieces and can be consumed by a similar number of people but LSD in sugar cube format can be made into powder and used by more number of people, officials said.