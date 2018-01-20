HYDERABAD: A four-year-old girl died after she fell out of the school bus and came under its rear wheels when the driver applied sudden brakes. The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead.

The tragic incident happened at Sahebnagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Saturday morning.

The driver of the bus belonging to Prasanthi Vidhya Niketan picked the students at Sahebnagar and was heading towards the school which is about 10 minutes away when the incident happened.

Police said, Anjali, daughter of Nagaiah and Pushpalatha, was standing near the unlocked door and playing. When the driver applied brakes, Anjali fell out of the bus and came under the rear tyres. The girl's head was run over by the bus.

The driver halted the bus and with the help of passersby, Anjali was rushed to a nearby hospital in an ambulance but it was too late, as she was declared brought dead by the doctors, said the police.

The girl's body has been shifted for postmortem and a case has been booked against the bus driver for causing death due to negligence, said police.