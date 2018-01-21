HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad prohibition and excise department on Saturday arrested a person on charges of possessing 17 Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) sugar cubes and eight MDMA (ecstasy) pills. At around 6.30 a.m., the STF officials, acting on information, intercepted a private bus coming from Bengaluru at Aaramgarh on the outskirts of the city and caught a person, Abhilash Gupta, and seized 17 LSD sugar cubes and ecstasy pills. Based on the information given by Gupta, the officials nabbed two more persons, and another is absconding.

Assistant excise superintendent K Pavan Kumar, who led the STF team, said Abhilash, an Intermediate dropout, worked in Bengaluru. During his stint in Bengaluru, he reportedly developed contact with one Melford and obtained drugs. The cost of the seized drugs in the market would be around `2.5 lakh, he said. This LSD mixed in the cubes has alarmed officials as it can be shared among many people, unlike the LSD blots which will be of a postal stamp size.

The LSD blots can be cut into four pieces and can be consumed by a similar number of people but LSD in sugar cube format can be made into powder and used by more number of people, officials said.

“One LSD blot is sold anywhere between `3,500 to `5,000, and one LSD sugar cube is sold at `7,000 to `8,000. Abhilash bought the LSD sugar cubes form a person in Bengaluru and was bringing it to Hyderabad to sell,” Pavan Kumar said. Officials said that Abhilash supplied the drugs earlier too. They learnt that people in Hyderabad were placing orders through darknet and got them delivered to their homes through couriers.

Techies create ruckus at bar, held

Hyderabad: Two drunk software professionals who created ruckus at a bar and stopped the police from closing the bar in Madhapur on Friday night have been arrested and remanded, said Madhapur police on Saturday. The accused duo W Varun and Abihnash Mohapatra were at Holi Bar and Restaurant in Kothaguda of Madhapur area consuming liquor. The duo got into an argument with two cops who were clicking pictures of the bar for violating law.