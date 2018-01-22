HYDERABAD: As an attempt to support the ecosystem of handlooms and sustain the livelihoods that reflect our tradition and culture, Elementree inaugurated its concept boutique ‘She is’ - Supporting Handlooms. Elementree is an experiential store that includes handloom weaves by She Is, Jewellery by Priyaman and Plant Art a garden shop for quick munching!

Sai Priya Tucker from National Institute of Fashion Technology, Hyderabad, says the concept was rooted from the hard reality of lack of differentiation between handlooms and powerlooms, the attrition of weavers by withdrawing their skill and intel of design and the striking difference between the price of the product and the worth received by the respective weaver for the labour invested in the product.

‘She is’ features bridal and partywear outfits in Kanjeevaram and Banaras weaves are exclusively handcrafted to meet the trends in the bridal segment. Capacitated by the own looms and in addition to supporting weavers in 20 locations across India, She is, is the new dawn of wakening for handloom culture.

Currently, the looms are set up in Narayanpet, Mahaboob Nagar with designers. Sai Priya is keen on strengthening the design base by closely working with designers and weavers and specialise to cater emerging demands for handlooms such as Kanjeevaram, Banaraj, Kantha, Jamdhani from Uppda, Srikakulam and Shanthiniketan, Maheshwari, Lucknow Chikari and Parsigara etc.