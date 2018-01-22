HYDERABAD: For years now, we have been sporting the tricolour combination to show our love for our country. It’s time we put the passe habits in the 2017 baggage and create a new trend. Lets prove our patriotism by wearing the handwoven artisan clothes and appreciate their work. Isn’t helping our indigenous people considered as nationalism? What better way to give it back to our nation than boosting the business and empowering our provincial artisans? Wondering how to blend fashion with love for nation? Here are the cues. Thank me when you get swamped with compliments.

Kalamkari combo

Slip into a Kalamkari top and team it up with a handloom ankle-length palazzo. Thanks to the evolution of handloom, the market has bright Kalamkari fabrics and ready-to-wear to offer. To synthesise it up, assemble a half-bun hairdo, metallic statement choker, tassel bracelet and Kholapuri jhuttas. Unleash the artist in you by playing with the eyes. Chose the most pigmented kohl and apply it in generous amount to let the definition of your eyes do the talking. Keep it nude and subtle with the lips.



Desi girl

A classic Lucknow chikan-work pastel kurta, khadi kurta or juta kurta paired with wide-legged palazzo or straight cut pants will pronounce sophistication. This staple desi girl look with low messy bun and colossal jhumkas and embellished juttis is unabashedly voguish. A stone bindi is optional but a breezy lip colour is must. Mascara with kajal on the lower lash-line and a dewy makeup can make you look dreamy. Tip: Let a few strands of hair brush your face.



Dressing up handloom

Needless to say, handloom dresses are in vogue and how. Nayanthara, Samantha and may more fashionistas from the tinsel town are not ceasing to give us handloom dressing inspo. Be it Ikat, Kalamkari, Madurai silk checkered, handcrafted prints, Ikat Pattu or raw silk dresses of ankle-length, short or maxi dress can make you look formidable.

Wave up the mane and arrest the ears with earcuffs. A good gel eye-liner with thin brush can act as Redbull to your eyes by giving it some wings and oomph to your look. A bright scarlet red or brick red, ox blood or some dark berrylicious colour on the lips to make them pop out and ooze out chic.

Saree wala love

All the saree lover raise your hand! A basic single or dual colour handwoven saree, be it Chettinad cotton, Ikat silk, raw silk, Nellore crepe silk coupled with a sleeveless or three-quarter sleeves is sure to make heads turn. A plain blouse with hand-printed saree is also a twin of elan. Wondering how a simple saree can make you look modish?

A smokey eye, nude beige lips, sizable bindi and ethnically artistic earrings like chandelier jhumkas, oxidized silver chandbali jhumkas and a nose-pin with the job diligently. Tip: Google actress Shraddha Srinath’s pictures from Vikram Vedha movie for reference.