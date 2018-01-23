HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metro Rail managing director NVS Reddy has announced that the first phase of metro rail will be completed by November.Reddy along with Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and State government advisor G Vivek visited Japan and Korea recently.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Reddy said the first phase of the Metro Rail would be competed by November and the second phase would commence by 2020.For the second phase, Rama Rao and his team recently consulted several Japanese firms for funds.