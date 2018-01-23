HYDERABAD: As many as 2,07,109 voters who were deleted from the voters list by the GHMC during the Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls last year have been retained after verification by authorities.

The GHMC had deleted a total 7,73,425 voters last time, a list of which has been supplied to all recognised political parties with a request to verify the genuineness of the same and furnish the feed back for taking up the corrective steps by the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) concerned and also with a request to appoint Booth Level Agents for each polling stations. It was found that 5,66,316 voters were correctly deleted.

After disposing claims and objections, correcting errors in the draft electoral rolls and reverification of 100 per cent deleted voters, GHMC as permitted by the Election Commission of India, the final electoral rolls under IRER 2018 were published on January 20 by the EROs of 15 Assembly constituencies of Hyderabad district at all the prominent places.

Further even after the final publication of electoral rolls, citizens who could not approach the EROs earlier, can submit their claims and objections online in the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana State website and also submit their claims and objections to the ElROs concerned under continuous updation of electoral rolls.The total electors in the final rolls for Hyderabad as on January 20 is 38,06,810,voters.

HMDA developing software to monitor illegal constructions

Hyderabad: HMDA is developing a software, Unauthorised Construction Monitoring System (UCMS), to strictly control illegal constructions in its jurisdiction. HMDA metropolitan commissioner T Chiranjeevulu reviewed the progress of work on development of software.