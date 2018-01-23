HYDERABAD: Two police officials in the State are in the dock over their alleged ‘extramarital’ affair. Surender Reddy is an NRI businessman based in London. He was married to Sunita Reddy, an ASP rank officer with Anti Corruption Bureau, in 2010. However, the couple separated due to disputes and have been living separately. They have also filed a divorce petition that is pending in the court.

Despite that, Surender claimed to have caught Kalwakurthy Inspector Mallikarjuna Reddy ‘trespassing’ into his estranged wife’s residence and physically assaulted the officer accusing him of having an affair with his wife. The police have registered a criminal case against the inspector and suspended him.

“When Mallikarjuna Reddy visited Indu Fortune on Sunday night to meet Sunita, Surender and his family members caught him and accused him of being in a relationship with the woman officer. The inspector was assaulted by Surender’s family members,” said KPHB Inspector Ch Kushalkar. Surender on Monday approached the Madhapur DCP Viswa Prasad and lodged a complaint. Later, KPHB police registered cases.