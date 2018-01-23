HYDERABAD: As part of its proposed parking policy, the government has decided to invite proposals from owners of private plots for conversion of their vacant lands into parking facilities.

With an estimated 700 vehicles being added to Hyderabad’s roads each day, Municipal M KT Rama Rao in a recent meeting with Principal Secretary MA&UD Arvind Kumar expressed concern over lack of proper parking places.

Individual plot owners can obtain necessary license from the GHMC and can generate revenue in the form of a parking fee based on rates determined by the GHMC. Licenses will be issued on short-term basis of three or six months. A license fee will have to be paid by such owners. Interested plot owners can get in touch with Ramesh on his mobile number 9949546622.