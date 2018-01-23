HYDERABAD: Siblings studying in classes IV and VI of Global Indian International School near Uppal were allegedly made to sit in the library by the school management for the past three working days on the pretext that their fees were pending. Their elder sibling studying in Class IX, however, was allowed to attend classes.

The incident came to light when the parent, J Ramesh Yadav approached the child rights body Balala Hakula Sangham on Monday after his request to the school principal to give him some time to clear the pending dues of `80,000 — `20,000 of which was bus fees — went in vain.

Ramesh, a farmer, pays `4 lakh annually as fees for his three children apart from a whopping `30,000 towards Annual Day celebrations. “We requested the principal to give us time until February to pay the remaining `80,000. She agreed and assured that the children would not be isolated. But since Saturday, they were not allowed to attend classes,” he claimed.