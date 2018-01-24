KARIMNAGAR: GHMC would launch another innovative waste management programme called Garbage Festival from January 26.As many as 3,000 women swachh dhoots will go door to door and create awareness among the residents to segregate dry and wet waste in separate garbage bins and handover the same to swachh auto tippers for their disposal separately, GHMC commissioner B Janardhan Reddy said.

The GHMC, on Tuesday, issued orders making it mandatory for hotels and restaurants in the city generating bulk waste, to establish a compost unit inside their premises.Awareness will also be created among bulk garbage generators as GHMC has recently issued orders making installation of compost units mandatory for bulk waste generators like hotels, restaurants, function halls and others.

As per the Municipal Solid Waste Management rules, every establishment generating over 50 kg of garbage, has to install a compost unit on its premises.In addition to helping in addressing the issue of garbage disposal, the move to install compost units will aid in quality compost supply for domestic gardening.